Beginning today, Copperas Cove residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the community, as part of the city’s Citizen Engagement and Priority Study.
The online survey will only take a few minutes to complete, according to a news release from Kevin Keller, city spokesman.
Responses will be confidential, so residents will feel comfortable sharing information without their identity being connected to the results.
The city is working with Cobalt Community Research, a nonprofit organization that assists governmental and nonprofit organizations measure and manage their efforts via high-quality research.
Information on how to complete the on-line survey will go out with monthly utility bills, beginning with the June cycle. Paper copies are also available at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
Questions or concerns about the study can be shared with Keller at 254-547-4221 ext. 6243 or via email at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov.
