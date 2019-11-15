Feed the Piggy, Tic-Tac-Toad, Pirate Hook Toss and Crazy Coin Drop were just a few of the games at the Holy Family Catholic Church’s annual fall festival that ushers in autumn each year.

The annual carnival-style event included vendors, games, bingo, rock wall, train rides, live entertainment, both silent and live auctions, and a car show as well as a variety of cultural foods. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments were also on hand demonstrating their equipment and giving children of all ages and opportunity to feel like a super hero.

