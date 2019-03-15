Copperas Cove now the ability to move emergency operations to another location if something happens to the primary Emergency Operations Center at the police department.
Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Yancey read a proclamation dedicating the new backup Emergency Operations Center at an event Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Fire Department’s Central Fire Station.
Around 20 people gathered inside the fire department’s training room for the dedication ceremony. The training room can be converted into the backup operations center when needed.
More than half of those on hand were members of the Citizens Fire and Public Safety Volunteer Association, to whom the backup operations center is dedicated.
“The group has demonstrated so much support for the fire department,” Fire Chief Mike Neujahr said Tuesday. “They deserve this.”
Association president James Stockman said the group has been working to support public safety in the city since it was founded in 2003.
“We wanted to put together something not only for the fire department but the police department and the community,” Stockman said.
His group maintains constant contact with both departments and lends a hand whenever they’re needed.
“We do whatever we can for them,” Stockman said. “If they have a project ongoing that they need assistance with, either volunteers or materials or whatever, we assist them with that.”
That assistance helped get the equipment in place to make the backup center operational.
“This was the original EOC, until they built the new one at the police department,” Stockman said. “They had to rewire, bring in radios, antennas...they gave us a list of what they needed and we paid it for them, and they brought it in and set all this up.”
The group gave the fire department about $3,500 to get the equipment needed for the remodeled operations center. But that’s not their only role in the emergency management area.
“Many members of the group are (also) part of the emergency management volunteer group,” Neujahr said. “We know that if we ever have to activate the EOC in an actual emergency, they’re going to be there to back us up.”
A plaque honoring the volunteer association for their role in getting the backup operations center up and running will hang inside the fire department training room.
