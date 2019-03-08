The City of Copperas Cove mid-February removed more than 70 makeshift kennels and feed trays residents left in South Park for an estimated 35 feral cats.
Several feral cats have taken refuge along the 1.5-mile long walking trail and wood line, according to a news release from the city.
“Current city ordinances do not allow these shelters, as personal property may not be left or stored on city property or in a park,” city officials said in the release. “They also create an unhealthy/hazardous health environment and are not visually appealing.”
The City has no intention of collecting or euthanizing the cats, but is working with residents in the area and seeking alternate solutions.
“We have taken action to move forward in the process of nullifying a large health related issue to not just the patrons/users of this park,” city officials said. “But also to those families that are directly and indirectly impacted due to their dwelling proximity within the park.
The city provided a list of concerns and health-related issues when dealing with a cat colony located on public land, or also referred to as a Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) program:
• Toxoplasmosis (urine & feces in the areas where humans walk, run, play and partake in recreation; trail, multi-purpose fields, playground & mulch areas)
• Whooping Cough
• Rabies THREAT (even “managed” cats will prey on natural animals = threat of obtaining rabies) - Zoonotic diseases include rabies, toxoplasmosis, cutaneous larval migrans due to various nematode parasites, plague, tularemia, etc.)
• Cat Scratch Fever
• Threat to native song birds in the area
• Threat to native field mice, etc.
• Citizens injured by cats directly or indirectly (bitten, scratched, walking a dog on a leash who decides to chase a cat and causes them to fall, etc.)
• Unsanitary kennels and/or hasty shelters
• Unsanitary cat food/water trays along the walking trail, easily accessible by children and/or dogs being walked on leashes.
• Creating food dependency for native animals that may carry various diseases / transferable
Questions and concerns can be directed to either Joe Brown, Director of Parks & Recreation/Deputy City Manager, at jbrown@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719. They may also be sent to Kevin Keller, Public Information Officer, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6243.
