Dressed in black and white with sparkles and chiffon from head to toe, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty “cut a rug” at the annual Hill Country Nursing Home Black and White Ball.

Encouraging the residents to either dance in their chairs or stand and dance in place, the titleholders danced around the dining room of the nursing home to the tunes of the Scotty Ray Band. Residents clapped their hands, smiled from ear to ear, and several, with a little assistance from a beauty queen, got up out of their wheel chairs to groove to the tunes from the 1950s and 1960s.

