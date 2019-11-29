Christmas in our Hometown, Junk the Halls, Santa’s Winter Camp, and 12 Days of Christmas are just some of the different holiday parade themes that the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty are preparing for with the arrival of the December.

The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty represent the City of Copperas Cove at more than a dozen parades throughout the year in which the titleholders usually wear pageant attire with the queens in long gowns and the kings in formal suits. But, each holiday parade requires designing scenery, costumes, music and more to adhere to the designated theme.

