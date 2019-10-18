COPPERAS COVE — When 95-year old Maria Everette saw she had visitors at her home, a smile spread across her face to see that she was being visited by beauty queens. Although she was receiving both her lunch and dinner for the day, the visit is about much more than just food.

The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty spent the national holiday on Monday delivering meals through the Meals on Wheels program to nearly three dozen senior citizens. But, they also took the time to visit with each of the seniors to help dissipate some of the loneliness and isolation they might be feeling. The seniors especially enjoyed visiting with Baby Mister Five Hills J. T. Trinidad.

