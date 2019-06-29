More than 600 photos and names fill the multiple panels of the Purple Heart Memorial Wall. Three of those are female veterans from Copperas Cove along with many, many male veterans from the local area including the father of Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres.
Torres and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty continue their salute to veterans with America’s Independence Day only days away.
“It’s an honor showing respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and showing those who were wounded in war our gratitude for their service,” the 13 year old said. “It is especially meaningful since my father is a Purple Heart recipient. Being a daughter of a veteran, I am honored to volunteer my time in bringing a smile to other military children.”
The titleholders served in the lined up of escorts to bring the Purple Heart Memorial Wall to the civic center on Saturday for the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Independence Day Picnic where they also operated a face painting booth for children.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts is the daughter of an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood and both of her maternal grandparents also served in the military.
“It was an honor to escort the Purple Heart Wall. So many gave so much for all of us to have the freedoms we enjoy daily,” the 11 year old said. “As an American and as a military child, I demonstrate my support all veterans like my father, grandparents and many other family members.“
The royalty also stepped up for veterans to draw awareness to Post Traumatic Stress in the 2nd Annual PTSD Awareness 5K hosted by Delta Phi Chi Military Sorority, Inc. held Saturday in Killeen.
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer has learned at the early age of 8 to recognize the signs of this condition of persistent mental and emotional stress
“My father is personally affected by PTSD,” Sawyer said. “I am one of the many who are drawing awareness to PTSD. It’s important to support veterans and soldiers like my father because they stepped up for our country.”
Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles is grateful for the sacrifice of veterans serving in the military.
“We would not have the freedoms we have today if it were not for those who fought for our country and continue to fight for our country,” Liles said. “It was an honor to be able to help escort the wall and step out at the 5K to support those who support us every day fighting for our country.”
In royalty sightings, the titleholders continue their veterans’ salute with their participation in the Fort Hood Remembrance Walk this Saturday and spend Sunday at Copperas Cove Walmart hosting collection drive for Fort Hood’s military working dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.