As Cadence Church Senior Pastor Joe Bernier stopped the music, both children and adults scurried to put both of their feet on a brightly colored number. The cakewalk was popular among all ages at the Copperas Cove YMCA annual Halloween festival.

Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres not only won a miniature cake but also won the grand prize cake as she and more than 20 others stopped and started based on the sound of the music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.