Five-year-old Naomi Williams drags a plastic tub of books to the back of her mom’s car. She waits for help to load it knowing she is not strong enough to do it herself. This is routine for the kindergartner, who stocks Copperas Cove’s Free Little Libraries every month and more often if needed.

Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Naomi Williams began stocking the libraries created from recycled newspaper bins a year ago. She maintains the Free Little Libraries at all CCISD pre-K, elementary and junior high schools, as well as the City of Copperas Cove’s two swimming pools during the summer season. Her favorite book is Clifford, the Big Red Dog.

