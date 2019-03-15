The Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame show will be today, featuring music by the Baggy Bottom Boys.
Organizers say the goal of the presentation is to provide “good, wholesome music with a family, oriented flavor.”
The members of the group are Eugene Montgomery, Paul Bolton, Steve Doody, Jerry Robinson, and Glenn Wylie.
The group has dedicated their music to spreading their faith.
Eugene Montgomery, the group’s founder and leader, started with a passion for music from a legacy left by his dad.
“They’ve been inspired by their Christian families and friends, loved by their audiences, and blessed to have met so many wonderful people with a love for Jesus Christ,” said Spokesman John Nickell in a news release.
The show is held on the third Friday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. at 110 N. 8th St. in Gatesville.
Call 254-547-6834 with questions, or visit www.gatesvillecountrymusichalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.