COPPERAS COVE — Gordon Mickan spent Saturday making sure that 4,000 pounds of German sausage being boiled and grilled outside the Copperas Cove Civic Center was ready for the hungry people inside.

“We use what we call our secret ingredients,” Mickan said as he oversaw the cooking operation at Saturday’s German Sausage Fest at the civic center. “We get whole pork butts from a meat company in Waco, then we cut it up, season it, grind it and stuff it.”

