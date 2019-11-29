Historical Society 11-29

Local historian James Powell, left, and Historical Society president Joyce Hauk talk about plans to expand recognition of Copperas Cove’s heritage.

 John Clark | Herald

Local historian James Powell has lived in Copperas Cove since 1963 and he loves telling tales about a small town’s past that he considers fascinating and colorful.

“I’m sorry – I get kind of excited,” Powell said recently, as he and Copperas Cove Historical Society president Joyce Hauk talked about plans to resurrect the city’s now-defunct Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival and other projects, including building a museum someday.

