COPPERAS COVE — Look for dogs to take a splash in Copperas Cove’s City Park Pool, find their way through an obstacle course, howl for prizes and more all while dressed in costume on Saturday.

The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty has partnered with the City of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department to host the 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza that gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday with a 1-mile run/walk. There is no cost to the event although participants are asked to bring pet food, cat litter and other items that will be donated to the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.