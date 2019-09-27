WEATHER Graphic

The chance of thunderstorms in the Killeen area will increase this weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the 90s with high humidity, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Clouds should begin rolling into the area Friday night, with lows around 75 degrees and winds gusting up to 20 miles an hour.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

