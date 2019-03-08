Several hundred Tuesday got insight into how the Copperas Cove Independent School District is moving forward in the annual State of the District community-wide luncheon.
Those attending the event inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center got updated on how facilities are being updated and maintained using taxpayer money. The district outlined its strategic plan, which acts as a roadmap for where the district is going in the course of the next few years.
Superintendent Joe Burns said the district is continuing to grow with an estimated student population of 8,256, up by 141 compared to the 2017-2018 school year. Burns boasted about all Cove campuses receiving the highest accountability score offered by the Texas Education Agency, and the district never receiving less than a “superior” rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
The superintendent also noted the district’s letter grade on accountability from the State of Texas was originally projected to be a ‘D,’ but extra effort in the months preceding the release of the grades bumped it up to a ‘B,’ Burns said.
“We’re a ‘B’ working on an ‘A,’” Burns said. “There’s room to grow.”
Facility-wise, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary is currently undergoing a renovation expected to be complete by August 2019. Burns said the goal of this project is to alleviate overcrowding in campuses on the north end of Copperas Cove. Rezoning of attendance zones is on the horizon as a result, he added.
Maximizing efficiency was a pervasive theme in Burns’ presentation, from retooling daily curriculum to allow for students to be prepared to find a job, ensuring sound mental health in students and making every dollar stretch. The district’s recent tax ratification election to offset a more than $12 million loss in federal aid was also mentioned—CCISD will have about $4 million extra in its operations fund from the approval of district voters.
“There was doubt we could get it done, and I just appreciate it,” Burns said.
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Hank Perry also made an appearance to underscore the importance of Fort Hood’s Adopt-A-School program. Perry said the program helps foster strong relationships between school districts and the military.
“Sometimes a soldier reading a book to students makes all the difference,” Perry said.
Khris Vasquez of the Copperas Cove Walmart was another guest-speaker, and said Walmart has given more than $8,500 in grants to the entire community.
