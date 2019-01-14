FORT HOOD — Approximately 100 soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, returned to Fort Hood on Monday morning from a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
The brigade deployed roughly 3,500 troops to Europe in May 2018 and will be replaced by 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.
“Welcome home, job well done overseas!” said Lt. Col. David Polizzotti Jr., the brigade’s deputy commanding officer. “Glad to have you back here at Fort Hood. Be safe as you start your next mission, which is getting reintegrated with your families, getting resettled here ... and then gearing up for the next mission.”
This is the Ironhorse brigade’s second rotation to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve, a “demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine,” according to the operation’s website, www.eur.army.mil/AtlanticResolve.
The brigade participated in several multi-national training exercises during the rotation, to include ‘Saber Strike’ at Drawsko Pimorskie Training Area, Poland; ‘Noble Partner’ in Georgia; and ‘Platinum Lion’ at Novo Solo Training Area, Bulgaria. The troopers also participated in various exercises in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Germany.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.