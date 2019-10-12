Eco Harvest 1

Ava De Voe, 6 right, and Brennan De Voe, 9, get up close and personal with Champ, a boa constrictor, during Saturday’s Eco Harvest event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Brennan De Voe didn’t seem very impressed after getting up close and personal with a boa constrictor Saturday.

“It was cool,” the 9-year-old said after touching the snake. “It was good. I liked it.”

