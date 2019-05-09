Figures released this week by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar show that $867.7 million in local sales tax allocations will be made to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts across the state for the month of May.
The statewide total is 0.7% more than was distributed in May of last year. Year to date allocations are up 4.4% over the same period last year.
Killeen is expected to get $2.41 million in sales tax revenue, 2.64% more than it received in May 2018, according a news released by the comptroller’s office.
Year-to-date sales tax allocations for Killeen are now at $10.5 million, according to the news release. That’s up 6.78% from the same period last year.
The allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report their taxes monthly, as well as sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
BELL COUNTY
Bell County will receive $1.89 million in sales tax allocations for May, an increase of 1.34% over the same month last year.
Among local cities, Harker Heights will get $723,866 in sales tax allocations. That’s up 4.92% over the same month last year. The city has received $3.08 million so far this year, according to the comptroller’s office, an increase of 5.93% over last year at this time.
Nolanville will receive $70,808 in May allocations. That’s up 22.61% from the same month last year. Sales tax allocations year to date are up 36.61% from last year, totaling $330,480.
Belton will receive $493,318 in sales tax allocations this month, which is down 2.67% from the same month last year. Year to date, Belton is slightly ahead of last year with $2.16 million is sales tax allocations.
Temple is set to receive $2.04 million is sales tax allocations from the state. That’s down 3.51% from last May. Temple has received $9.51 million in sales tax allocations so far this year, which is up 3.21% from the same period last year.
CORYELL COUNTY
Coryell County will receive $240,570 in sales tax distributions this month, according to the news release. That’s down 1.44% from the same month last year. Year to date allocations are up 6.13% to $1.1 million.
Copperas Cove will get $494,238 back from the state this month. That’s down 3.26% from the same month last year. Year to date, the city has received $2.14 million in sales tax allocations, an increase of 2.15% from the same period last year.
Gatesville is set to receive $193,423 in sales tax allocations for May. That’s a drop of 12.06% from last year. Even with the large drop, the city is still up .34% year to date, getting $958,968 back from the state.
