In Copperas Cove, Clements/Parsons Elementary kindergarten teacher Kristina Straley has created a room where 5 year olds are part of a community and work to help each other at every opportunity. It was bittersweet for Straley and her students when they said goodbye for the summer on Thursday.
Straley, who was named the 2019 Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher of the Year, models love and encouragement with every assignment and activity, said Principal Leah Miller.
“Students love being in her classroom and simply want to make her proud,” Miller said. “Not a day goes by that you don’t hear and see Mrs. Straley dancing and singing with her students. She continually creates lessons that have students moving and learning through that movement, and therefore her 5 year olds are able to maintain focus and find success even when working on very rigorous activities.”
Straley moved back into the classroom when a kindergarten teacher vacancy needed to be filled. She had been working as an interventionist with students in small groups that needed one-on-one instruction to be successful.
“Changing jobs is never easy and Mrs. Straley said the words that every principal dreams of hearing, ‘I will go wherever the campus needs me,’” Miller said. “We have seen teachers approach a change like this with fear and in trepidation, but Mrs. Straley approached her position with the excitement and vigor of a newly hired teacher.”
In addition to the position change, Straley agreed to serve as a veteran teacher mentor to a teacher that was new to the school district and share her knowledge in lessons plans, classroom management, assessing data and using technology in the classroom.
Miller says Straley is always the first on campus to volunteer when needs arise.
“She feels it is her job to make everyone’s day better and works to ensure a positive atmosphere is accomplished wherever she goes,” Miller said. “Mrs. Straley willingly shares her activities and knowledge with those around her and makes a teacher out of everyone she mentors. It is impossible not to be impressed when visiting her classroom.”
Miller says Straley has reached the point in her career where she is more concerned about the success of all students versus the success of only the students in her room.
“She engages her students not only with her excellent activities, but with the excitement she has toward the activities themselves,” Miller said. “Great teachers put forth great effort to help their students succeed. This effort is shown in how Mrs. Straley sets up her classroom, how she writes engaging lessons that students want to do and how she simply uses her experience to help every one of her students learn. Mrs. Straley loves her students and this love is transferred to her teaching.”
