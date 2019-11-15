Seven classes and 174 students...that’s a lot of mouths to feed. But, S. C. Lee Junior High students in the Farm to Table class are planting and growing their own vegetables to learn to cook in class.

Teacher Jessica Salazar instructed the students to create a garden made of wooden pallets that she says easy to use and maintain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.