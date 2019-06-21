The Copperas Cove Public Library got its annual Summer Reading Program off to a rousing start on June 11 with a bit of lightsaber training by the Lone Star Saber Academy.
More than 100 children and parents filled the library’s meeting room for a chance to learn how to handle a lightsaber - or, in this case, a training “sword” padded by a large pool noodle.
“This can be used to hurt somebody,” Lone Star Saber Academy member Marc Tucker advised each group of kids. “We want to treat it with the respect that a real sword deserves.”
Tucker guided the kids through the moves a Jedi would use when handling a lightsaber, cracking the occasional joke while also insisting on decorum and discipline among the “younglings” he was teaching.
“They did really, really well today,” Tucker said while taking a break between sessions. “I’m really impressed with the Jedi talent that’s here in Copperas Cove.”
Tucker said Lone Star Saber Academy is like a theater group, teaching costuming, characterization, stage presence and technical skills needed to perform like a Jedi. When the group has open practice, it’s geared so that anyone six years old or older can take part and learn lightsaber skills.
Tucker said the group is all volunteer and any fee the group collects for its lightsaber events is donated to charities the group supports.
Library Director Kevin Marsh was extremely pleased with the turnout at the kick off event.
“If we’d had any more people, we wouldn’t have had room for them,” Marsh said, “so it was an excellent turnout.”
Marsh hoped that kids and parents would take advantage of the free programs being offered through the months of June and July.
“We’ve got shows every Thursday...through into July. On July 2 we’re doing a big rocket launch. We’ll be launching water rockets up into the sky...over at the soccer fields just down the block.”
The library will continue the Summer Reading Program through July 25. Registration for the program is ongoing and will continue through July 12. The reading program is free to the public and is being sponsored by Friends of the Library.
More information about dates and times for Summer Reading Program events is available on the library’s website, www.copperascovetx.gov/library/ or on the library’s Facebook page.
