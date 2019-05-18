Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation/forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a habitation/forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and 22nd Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Eighth Street.
A warrant was executed at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Richard Drive
Display of a firearm in public was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Richard Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Drive.
Burglary of a habitation/no forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Friday on Lewis Drive.
Interfering with the duties of a public servant was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Water Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Coffield Street and Hillcrest Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Possesion of a controlled substance was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No blotter is provided by the Harker Heights Police Department on weekends.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South 11th Street and Highway Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:29 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:41 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:48 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:22 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A request to assist another agency was executed at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Drive.
Urinating in public was reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North First Street. A runaway was reported at 4:52 Friday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:28 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle and injury to a child was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main Street and West Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:31 a.m. Friday in the 100 block E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 12:02 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 3:41 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Peach Street.
An accident was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
