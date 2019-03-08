Briana Liles was diagnosed with alopecia areata when she was in kindergarten. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Briana has endured a lot of bullying due to balding on the top of her head.
“At first, it really bothered me. But as time went on, I realized I did not know if my hair would ever grow back and decided to use this to educate others about the condition,” Liles said.
Over the last year, Briana has raised more than $2,500 for the Children’s Alopecia Project, a non-profit organization that hosts camps for children with alopecia to build their self-confidence while also educating families.
Briana’s largest alopecia fundraiser was at Lemonade Day where she owned and operated her own lemonade stand which she designed. Working a total of 24 hours, 12 on Saturday, 12 on Sunday, selling items from her stand, Briana was able to donate $300 to CAP after paying her expenses.
Briana selected as the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year. Briana went on to win National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year being selected from more than 80,000 child entrepreneurs in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
When she isn’t raising money for CAP, Briana volunteers with several organizations. She collected an entire truck bed full of animal supplies valued at $500 which she donated to the local animal shelter. She raised money for dyslexia awareness, Salvation Army, Relay for Life, the library summer reading program, and more.
Briana volunteered weekly throughout the summer in local nursing homes playing bingo, painting nails, and just spending time with the elderly. Briana created handmade Valentines for hospitalized veterans and led her school student council to do the same.
Briana raised money for United Way and collected non-perishable food items for the Killeen food pantry. She has also held fundraisers to donate 22 reusable travel bags full of personal care products, a blanket, and a toy to Salado Circles of Care which cares for children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
“I wanted to prepare these bags so the children had something of their own when they went to foster care,” Briana said.
Briana has volunteered at many Special Olympics events and helps Communities in Schools.
Briana is an honor roll student and is a member of the student council.
Briana has been training in dance for two years in tap, jazz, ballet, clog, and lyrical. She now performs on a competitive dance team.
Over the last year, Briana has volunteered more than 700 hours earning the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.
Despite her own medical condition, she never feels sorry for herself but works hard to improve the quality of life for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.