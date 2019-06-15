COPPERAS COVE — A variety of vehicles from classic to modern day were on display Saturday during the 5th annual Car, Bike and Truck Show Saturday at Moose Lodge 2029 in Copperas Cove.
Around 20 vehicles were competing for trophies in the American car and truck, motorcycle and import categories.
David Briggs caught some eyes at the show with his 1929 Model A that featured a 392 hemi engine.
“(It) belonged to a buddy of mind,” Briggs said, “(and) it sat in a barn for about three years.”
Briggs said a friend owned the car and left it to his daughters when he died. Briggs expressed an interest, not wanting the car to go to someone who would store it rather than drive it.
“It needs to be driven and enjoyed,” Briggs said, something he does often by taking it out as often as he can.
The show is put on the Copperas Cove Mooseriders, which is affiliated with the Moose Lodge.
Debbie Pomato, the communications director for the group, said proceeds from the car show go toward Mooseheart and Moosehaven, two Moose-supported charities. The group also gives to Cove House and the Five Hills scholarship.
