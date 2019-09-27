Ms. Five Hills Lorianne Valois shows the Hope Box she received through Hope Mommies when her infant, Brady, passed away after only seven hours. Valois is working to start an infant loss chapter in the Copperas Cove/Killeen area.
Hope Boxes containing a Bible and other self-care items will be distributed at Coryell Medical Center and Advent Health to mothers who experience the loss of a child.
Ms. Five Hills Lorianne Valois speaks to the Copperas Cove Rotary Club about infant loss and her efforts to start a support chapter in the Copperas Cove/Killeen area.
One in four women in the United States experience infant loss. Ms. Five Hills Lorianne Valois knows the pain all too well. Valois gave birth to a baby boy, Brady, and seven short hours later, he passed away.
At 18 weeks gestation, Brady, was diagnosed with a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. CDH is when the diaphragm doesn’t completely close leaving an opening where the lower organs can move up into the chest cavity not allowing the lungs to fully develop and grow, causing the baby being unable to breathe on his or her own after birth. CDH is a birth defect that affects 2,500 babies ever year and only half of these babies will survive.
