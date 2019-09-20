The 22nd Annual National Night Out Kick Off Party will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28,
The Copperas Cove Police Department will be hosting the event, being held in Downtown Copperas Cove, at Avenue E and South Main Street. Hot dogs, chips, cookies, popcorn, ice cream, and soft drinks will be served. Numerous children and adult activities, as well as door prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Some of the events are at no charge and others are priced at only .25 cents each.
