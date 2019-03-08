It is spring break this week for Copperas Cove students, and that means children are suddenly going to find a bunch of free time on their hands. However, there are also going to be some decent rain chances, at least at the beginning of next week. So for those students who will be stuck inside for at least some of spring break, a new book to read can, at the very least, send their imaginations to new places.
Even before getting to the new books, the Copperas Cove Public Library has several activities going on this week to keep people interested. For starters, on Wednesday, AARP offers free tax assistance at the library on a first-come, first-served basis. The tax help is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday until the April 15 tax filing deadline.
E-book help, from 2 to 3 p.m, is on Tuesdays. The service is designed to help readers new to digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
On Thursday, the Makers Club will meet at the library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss upcoming projects and plans.
There will be no Toddler Time or Story Time this week because of spring break.
Some of the new books on the shelves at library include:
“Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement;
“Under My Skin” by Lisa Unger;
“Dragons in a Bag” by Zetta Elliott;
and “An Empire for Ravens” by Mary Reed & Eric Mayer.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
