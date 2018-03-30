In line with the pageant theme “Big Dreams under the Big Top,” children from one month old to age 8 pranced across the stage at the Civic Center last Saturday afternoon.
Dressed in their best, 65 little ones competed in ten categories with titles such as “Miniature Miss,” “Tiny Mister” and “Junior Miss.”
Robyn Scheafnocker, the 2016 Senior Ms. Rabbit Fest, served as mistress of ceremonies for the daytime portion of the pageant. She introduced each of the contestants as they came on stage.
The three judges for the pageant are themselves title holders from other pageants. Ashley Beard is Mrs. Waco America. Alyson Radke, 18, is Miss WestFest. Sara Walker is Mrs. Bell County America.
The youngsters were judged on their stage presence, walking across the stage one at a time, turning and progressing to a series of marks. Their smile and grace, body language, poise, confidence and willingness to make eye contact with the audience were part of the qualifications.
Parents were allowed to accompany the youngest contestants.
As soon as the scores for each category were tallied, the winner of that category was crowned.
Every contestant in the Baby to Pre-Teen categories received a medal and over $250 in gifts from the pageant’s many sponsors.
The new royalty in these categories received a crown, trophy, sash and $100 education bond.
Robbie Rackley, 3, competed in — and won — the Miniature Mister Five Hills category. He was excited to walk across the stage with his mom, Misty.
“I wanted to expose him to something different,” Misty said about entering her son in the pageant.
Kyra Holmes, 5, was a little nervous to compete in the Little Miss Five Hills category.
“It was something she wanted to do,” said her mother, Alisha.
Kyra had a big group of supporters in the audience, including grandparents, other relatives and family friends.
Girls aged nine and up, along with women contestants, competed in the evening pageant, which began at 6 p.m.
Stephen Adams of KCEN-TV served as master of ceremonies.
Those categories, with a total of 48 contestants, included Preteen Miss, Young Miss, Teen Miss, Miss, Ms. and Senior Ms.
The contestants were judged on the same criteria as the youngsters, but also responded to a general question and a second inquiry about the worthy cause chosen for their “platform” if crowned.
Winner in the Young Miss, Teen, Miss and Ambassador categories received $500 scholarships. The runners-up in the Teen category received scholarships, as well.
Winners and their courts in the Pre-Teen to Sr. Ms. categories received engraved crystal platters, in addition to their sash and crown.
After the new royalty received their custom-made tiaras, they came together at the first ever coronation ball.
Baby Miss: Elizabeth Crisan, 5 months, Fort Hood
Baby Mister: Noah Thomas, 1 month, Copperas Cove
Tiny Miss: Paisley Andress, 14 months, Copperas Cove
Tiny Mister: Swayze Gray, 15 months, Copperas Cove
Miniature Miss: Naomi Williams, 3, Copperas Cove
Miniature Mister: Robbie Rackley, 3, Copperas Cove
Little Miss: De’Ziyah Gilbert, 5, Copperas Cove
Little Mister: Matthew Grooms, 4, Copperas Cove
Junior Miss: Dorianna Gilbert, 8, Copperas Cove
Junior Mister: Darnell Adams, 7, Copperas Cove
Pre-Teen Miss: Briana Liles, 9, Killeen
Platform: Alopecia Awareness & Research
Young Miss: Allyssa Kimball, 14, Copperas Cove
Platform: Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful
Teen Miss: Carleigh Ross, 17, Copperas Cove
Platform: Cancer Fundraising & Research
Miss: Sara Gray, Copperas Cove
Platform: Optimist Club
Ms: Ashley Coombs, Copperas Cove
Platform: Developing interests in arts, music and sports for disadvantaged youth
Sr. Ms: Yolanda Brown, Copperas Cove
Platform: Sisters Helping Sisters Successfully Succeed
Ambassador: Emily Kimball, Copperas Cove
Platform: Humane Treatment of Animals
