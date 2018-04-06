Disasters come with many faces.
Sometimes, they are floods, fires or thunderstorms. Occasionally, it’s a person armed with weapons, an active shooter.
A group of 12 residents determined to learn how to prevail, not just survive, such a situation attended the Active Shooter/Stop the Bleed class Thursday at Copperas Cove’s main fire station.
Coryell County Constable Guy Beveridge conducted the class, saying it is important to know how to handle an active-shooter situation. “There is about a five to nine minutes response time for law enforcement, so the true first responders are the teachers, students and bystanders, who need to get out of denial, get into deliberation andthenact,” he said.
The method Beveridge described — Get Out, Lock Out and Take Out — is better for people to use and different than the older Duck and Cover procedure.
“I need people that are on-scene to start doing something and not just hide and hope. That is not a strategy anymore,” he added.
Beveridge hoped the training session would give the attendees the tools needed to act like sheepdogs in a flock of sheep.
That point was made throughout the class with video and audio recordings from various disaster situations, like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, a moment that changed disaster response training, Beveridge said, as well as the Station Nightclub fire on New Year’s Eve in 2003.
“You’re not helpless. Make a plan,” Beveridge said.
It was the first time for Copperas Cove to host the training, said Gary Young, deputy fire chief. “This class is right up our alley of emergency management preparedness.”
Since active-shooting situations are becoming more common in society, said Steven Smith of the Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, everyone must stay diligent. The class heightened his awareness level. “We all need to keep our eyes and ears open to what is going on in the world at all times and be ready to take action.”
In addition to the active-shooter training, paramedics from Coryell Memorial Healthcare System taught life-saving skills, such as how to apply a tourniquet and pack a wound.
Amateur radio operator James Hanson is always interested in learning anything new to do with disaster relief training.
“I was hoping to get a few pointers, and I did, because one idea may save your life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.