Several inches of rain that accumulated last week led to the city to end its call for residents to voluntarily conserve water.
Cove initiated a drought awareness campaign Aug. 3, and issued a voluntary water conservation request in response to anticipated drought conditions.
The city monitors and receives direction from both the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and the Brazos River Authority regarding drought conditions and necessary water conservation efforts.
“Effective immediately, the voluntary water conservation request has been lifted,” the city said in a written statement. “We appreciate the support and cooperation of our customers over the past several months.”
In addition, the excessive rain in the area has warranted the issuance of several flood watches and warnings.
No weather related “out of the ordinary” incidents have occurred in Copperas Cove,” according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, but officials urge residents to exercise caution when encountering high water. The city refers residents to www.nws.noaa.gov/os/water/tadd/ and the National Weather Service and www.weather.gov.
“As a community, let’s continue to be diligent in keeping ourselves and others safe by continuing to monitor the weather and planning ahead if we must travel,” Young said.
Road closures and conditions are at https://drivetexas.org. In addition, Code Red, the city’s emergency notification system, may be signed up for at www.copperascovetx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.