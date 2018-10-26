The percentage of latchkey children with working parents dropped by 42 percent from 1997 to 2011, according to the U. S. Census Bureau. About 14 percent of children aren’t supervised after school, down from 24 percent in 1997.
Copperas Cove ISD credits some of the drop to offering after-school enrichment opportunities on all of its campuses. Hettie Halstead Elementary hosts its clubs every Monday, categorized by grade levels.
Art Club is for kindergarten and first grade students who can also enroll in the Science/Technology/Engineering/Art/Math Club along with second grade students. Young Engineers invites second through fifth grade students to sign up while Robotics, Battle of the Books, Science Club, and Computer Coding are for third through fifth grade students.
First grader Colton Murphree did some problem-solving with wooden blocks also learning about science and math in the process as he worked to make the structure take shape and stand.
“I like it. Its cool and its very fun building with wood,” the 6-year old said.
Parent Liaison Sandra Zehlke said the wide variety of clubs gives each student a chance to explore, expand his mind, and have fun all while still learning lifelong skills.
“Students are using a computer program in the Robotics Club to create a pattern for the robot to follow,” Ziehlke said. “Art Club helps the younger students with motor skills, cutting, either by hand or with scissors, gluing, creating their very own work of art. Students are creating structures with Play-Doh and toothpicks resulting in various wood shapes where they can create many designs, n ot just buildings.”
The Rocket Club is open only to fifth grade students since they are literally shooting items in the air, but Running Club is for all grade levels and provides an opportunity to use excess energy and stay healthy.
Kindergarten teacher Alicia Kiser says the students are very excited and very engaged in their creations.
“They really enjoy the projects and are having lots of fun,” Kiser said. “Thanks to additional help from parent volunteers, the students are just all so excited in what they have all done in their creations, no matter what club they are in and they really are not wanting that half hour to end. But, they all know that next Monday will bring more exciting and fun activities for them.”
The after-school clubs also welcome donations of materials. Former Cove graduate Amanda Peart donated several items to keep the students’ education and imagination growing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.