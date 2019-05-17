The 39th annual Rabbit Fest is underway at Copperas Cove City Park.
Festival gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and will close at midnight. Saturday, hours will be from 10 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, gates will open at noon, with the festival ending at 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 per carload, and $1 per individual walk in. Cash is all that will be accepted at the admission gate.
This year’s Rabbit Fest features carnival rides, live music, food trucks and other vendors and a wine and beer garden. A parade will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Over 20,000 people attend the Rabbit Fest each year.
