The Copperas Cove Municipal Court will conduct the annual Warrant Round Up on March 1–15.
During this time, police officers will be looking for people with existing municipal court warrants and capias pro fines.
The city encourages individuals with unpaid fines to contact the court at 602 S. Main St., immediately to avoid arrest.
In addition to standard operating hours, the municipal court hours will be extended on the following dates to allow defendants an opportunity to resolve their existing warrants: From 5 to 8 p.m. March 1.; from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 2; and from 5 to 8 p.m. March 15.
In addition, defendants may pay their fines online through the Payment Group at www.trafficpayment.com or by calling 800-444-1187 to speak with a customer service representative.
The service is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Jennifer Henry, municipal court clerk, at jhenry@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-5030.
The Lampasas Municipal Court is also participating in a warrant roundup, which has already kicked off, according to the city.
The Lampasas Police Department has put extra resources in serving warrants since Feb. 11, and will be out making arrests beginning Feb. 23 for individuals who have outstanding, unpaid Lampasas Municipal Court fines.
The city recommends those with outstanding fines make payments via the following options:
In person: At Lampasas Municipal Court 405 S. Main St. (City Council chambers) during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment methods accepted are cash, money orders and credit card. Personal checks will not be accepted.
By phone: Call 512-556-4909 to submit a Visa, Discover or MasterCard payment during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By mail: Addressed to Lampasas Municipal Court at 312 E. Third St. Lampasas, TX 76550.
Night drop: Payment may be dropped off at the Lampasas City Hall drop box on the south side of building. Include name, phone number and indicate “Municipal Court” on the envelope.
Payments may also be made online at www.easyticketpayment.com.
Payments must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to avoid warrant process.
To inquire about an outstanding balance, call 512-556-4909.
