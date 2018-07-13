The city is accepting applications to fill positions on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee.
Position vacancies include one veterinarian representative and two resident representatives. The purpose of the advisory body is to evaluate the animal shelter located within the city limits for compliance with state statutes.
The advisory body consists of five members, appointed to two-year terms each. It meets a minimum of three times per year.
Board of Adjustment
The city is accepting applications to fill a position on the Board of Adjustment.
The advisory body is a “Quasi-judicial” board that serves as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the Zoning Ordinance or to a decision made by an administrative official enforcing the ordinance.
The board consists of five members, appointed to two-year terms, and meets monthly on the second Thursday.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Online Resources” and “Forms and Applications.”
The position vacancies will be advertised through Aug. 10. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
For information, contact interim City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
