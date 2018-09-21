In the wake of school shootings nationwide, Central Texas school districts are focused on ensuring safety this school year.
Most are reviewing their security procedures; some are hiring more safety personnel and some are adding new technology like security vestibules that allow visitors to be screened.
Area school districts have each been making security plans. Here are some things the local districts are planning:
Copperas Cove ISD
Copperas Cove School District Superintendent Joe Burns said the district embraces increasing the presence of law enforcement, staff training and facility improvements to mitigate security threats.
“They are embedded in the district’s Emergency Operations Plans,” Burns said in an email. “CCISD fully supports Gov. Abbott’s plan and looks forward to working with local, regional and state leaders to create the safest and most supportive educational environment possible for both students and staff.”
While CCISD has not hired any additional safety staff, the district continues to have a partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department.
CCISD has also collaborated with Texas State Highway Patrol in sharing information like school populations and blue prints of buildings so that the district has an additional security partner that can respond quickly and effectively in the event of an emergency, according to officials.
CCISD has had automatic door locks, security cameras, and perimeter fencing on its campuses for several years, CCISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in an email.
“We have monitored new housing developments that have grown in the areas around our schools and have added additional fencing where needed,” she said.
CCISD also marked the entrance of every district building, including schools, with a letter and number two years ago, according to Sledd.
“So, should an emergency occur, first responders and law enforcement know exactly where to focus their efforts immediately, keeping our students and staff as safe as possible,” she said.
CCISD also conducts a security audit every two years with an outside firm to ensure that the district is operating under the safest conditions possible for students and staff, according to Sledd.
The district is continually refining security procedures based on feedback from that audit and employees, according to Rick Kirkpatrick, CCISD deputy superintendent of operations and support services.
“CCISD has been very proactive over the past several years in securing our schools and providing information and dialogue with our first responders,” Kirkpatrick said in an email.
Killeen ISD
The Killeen Independent School District is undergoing multiple safety improvements this school year ranging from recently hired additional personnel to technological security upgrades.
The district has its own police force and hired three new police officers over the summer, increasing the size of that force by 17 percent, according to district officials.
KISD also installed electronic buzzer systems at most campuses throughout the district, which include a security vestibule that will allow office staff to screen visitors before granting them access, according to Abbott.
“The vestibule and buzzer systems represent a significant improvement in safety from potential intruders,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said.
The district is also in the process of installing student identification badge readers at the high school campuses that will allow the schools to remain locked throughout the school day, as well as perimeter fencing and improvements in school intercom systems, according to the district’s news release.
Lampasas ISD
The largest improvement to district security this school year is the approval received at a board meeting Monday to hire a new school resource officer, said Superintendent Chane Rascoe.
“We have been talking about this with the board for the last four to five meetings,” Rascoe said. “We have gone through the options. We decided to join the city to hire another school resource officer.”
The city will provide the car, uniform and equipment for the officer and the school district will be paying the salary for the new officer.
Rascoe said district officials felt confident about this option as the officer to be hired will receive advanced training and work full time.
“The difference with this officer is that the two prior ones we had were only on during the nine months of the school year,” Rascoe said. “This one will be year-round and have additional expectations to include revamping safety plans each year and fully training staff.”
Rascoe said the district also purchased some additional security devices, but chose not to go into more detail on these devices for safety reasons.
The district has also worked to revamp its standard emergency response to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s school safety plan, Rascoe said
“We took what we did have, which was a hodgepodge mixture of things through the years, and implemented this plan which is a lot more in depth, a lot more organized and easily implemented in a universal manner,” Rascoe said.
As for the future of school safety in Lampasas, Rascoe said district officials will continue to work toward further safety and security improvements.
“This is going to be something that is going to be ongoing,” he said. “We made a good first start.”
