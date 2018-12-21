Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher Orlando Gunn celebrated Corporate America Day with Copperas Cove High School freshman on Dec. 14.
“AVID is everything to me, because I was an AVID kid since sixth grade in Germany,” said Gunn.
AVID is a program that trains educators to help them prepare students for college, careers and life.
Gunn, who teaches AVID at Lanier High School in Austin, was sponsored by the Copperas Cove Independent School District for CCHS’s AVID Secondary program.
“There is a business game and a personal game. In your personal life, you can do what you like. When you come to work, be about you work and your business. So, you aren’t losing opportunities before you open your mouth,” said Gunn.
“I had to learn how I was being perceived before I say anything,” Gunn added.
Although education is important not all college programs teach students executive skills. Cooperate America Day gave freshman insightful information that many adults learn on their own.
Gunn gave an interactive lecture on executive skills and public speaking.
He concluded his presentation with a cooperate fashion show. Students volunteered for the makeover two weeks before the presentation. Five to six students were selected for each presentation.
On Dec. 14, Estilos Barber Shop and Seven Hair Studio styled and cut their hair. All clothing and accessories were provided by Beall’s Department Store.
“When I got my hair cut, I felt all the fame. I felt good about myself,” said freshman model, Jauvielle Myers.
Cooperate attire and appearance have restrictions, but it is not as bland as some may perceive.
“I learned things I did not know about professional dressing. I think it’s helpful that he is telling us his story, because it shows that we can also do it too,” said freshman model, Sherry McKnight.
“If a student knows your story, I think it helps them relate to you better. It is a different kind of bond that can help the student and the teacher,” McKnight said.
Gunn wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins, but life does not always go as planned. Gunn’s education gave him the tools and accreditation to support the Dolphins in a different capacity. Gunn has a master’s in sports business management.
Jauville Myers, a freshman, wants to be a professional athlete. He plans to obtain a mechanic certification for his backup plan. CCISD students can obtain these types of certifications while simultaneously working toward their high school diploma.
Parents and students can contact CCHS’s career and technical education department for more information.
Students left the auditorium with a newfound understanding of Cooperate America.
