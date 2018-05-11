When Refuge Ministries held the first Backyard Music Roundup 19 years ago, it was — literally — in the church’s backyard.
As organizer Jodi Swanner tells the tale: The second year, the church opened the event to the public and it rained like crazy.
The same for the third year.
In time for the fourth year, the Refuge Ministries team decided to switch the event from being a fundraiser and outreach to just outreach.
“It hasn’t rained on us since,” Swanner said.
Set up in City Park on Saturday, the Backyard Music Roundup featured performances from the Refuge Praise Band, Tommy Clark, Kingdom Grind and others. A bounce house offered youngsters a chance to work off some energy.
Food offerings included brisket, hot dogs and other free picnic fare.
A car show benefiting the local food bank brought out a variety of classic cars. Fred Weaver, of Gatesville, displayed his yellow 1971 Mustang Mach 1, which he’s owned for two years.
“Everything’s new on it,” Weaver said, adding “It’s all about the aesthetics,” not the speed. He’s had the vehicle up to 70 mph. “I’m not a speed demon anymore.”
Swanner has been asked by some about giving everything at the Backyard Music Roundup away for free.
“It’s about giving back to the community,” she said.
