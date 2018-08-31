The filing period is over for the Nov. 6 general election in Copperas Cove. Many races are crowded with potential new representatives.
City Council
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of mayor, and City Council members Place 1 and Place 2.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the Place 2 seat.
Seffrood will be challenged by Joey Acfalle, director on the Economic Development Corporation, and Azeita Taylor, who has sat on multiple council-appointed boards, for the mayoral post.
Cheryl L. Meredith, a former councilwoman, will face Joann Courtland, who filed last week, for Place 1. Courtland runs a nonprofit called Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding community.
Fred Chavez, director of the Planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, will face incumbent Pierce for the Place 2 seat.
School board
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, Place 1, held by Inez Faison, and Place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Incumbent Faison has also filed for re-election, and will face John Gallen for the Place 1 seat. Gallen has served on the city council two terms.
Byrd has filed for re-election, and will face three challengers.
Joseph Leary, Shameria Ann Davis and Jeff Gorres have also filed for the Place 2 seat.
