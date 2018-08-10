Blood use never stops, so when Baylor Scott & White staff see intensive use, supplies tend to run lean.
That paired with what was called a slow donation time right before school made a blood drive Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Police Department all the more vital, said Debra Boyer, donor recruitment supervisor for the Scott & White Blood Center in Temple.
The Copperas Cove Wellness Committee and Scott & White staff hosted the blood drive inside the police department community room at 302 E. Avenue E.
All blood donors received a voucher for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream, and a free pair of stars and stripes sunglasses.
In the first three hours, more than 40 showed up to donate blood, according to Boyer, which was a welcome response.
The heightened demand for blood, which Boyer did not elaborate on, spurred Scott & White to ask police Chief Eddie Wilson to send one last call-out to city employees. Wilson is the Wellness Committee coordinator.
“All I can say is we’ve had intensive use, and our collections are still sort of minimal,” Boyer said. “We see a lull in the summer months, particularly right before school year. I think we’ve had a good response (so far).”
The Scott & White Blood Center already works closely with the cities of Temple and Killeen so It made sense to extend it to Cove, Boyer said.
Those wishing to donate can do so at the blood center in Temple, 2401 S. 31st St.
