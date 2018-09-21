The Bell and Coryell County Beekeepers Association met Tuesday at the Refuge Ministries in Copperas Cove, where new and aspiring beekeepers came to learn about what it takes to survive in the industry.
“I do expect that this industry will continue to grow considerably,” said Frank Morgan, presenter, and beekeeper. “One of our goals is to disseminate beekeeping information to the general public.”
Beekeepers in attendance at 2602 S. Farm-to-Market 116 were educated on the use of honey, and how they should label their products in accordance with the law.
Morgan warned those in attendance that labeling is important.
Warning labels, such as “Do not feed honey to infants under one year of age,” are vital, he said because infants under 1 year of age can develop infant botulism from honey.
“Infant botulism is an illness that can happen when a baby ingests bacteria that produce a toxin inside the body,” Morgan said. ‘This illness can potentially kill the infant because the infant body cannot handle such bacteria as that of fully formed human beings.”
The beekeeping industry is diverse, and it attracts many people from different walks of life. However, the one thing beekeepers have in common is a love for honey.
“The beekeeping industry is great and those in Killeen, Copperas Cove or Harker Heights that need help in starting I can help,” Morgan said. “There’s help here just contact me and I will get the help needed.”
Those considering any agriculture qualifier should consider “roll back” taxes.
Simply put, if the landowner changes his mind on the use of the land from beekeeping farming and uses it for another agricultural purpose, the government can charge taxes that you should have paid years ago. However, this all depends on the county regulation.
“The laws that surround the beekeeping needs to be tweaked,” Dennis Herbert, guest speaker at the Bell and Coryell county beekeeper’s association. “This a growing industry, so more needs to be done.”
