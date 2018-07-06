Chaplain Chris Wheadon prayed outside Olan Forest Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Wednesday as his daughter Alisia Wheadon recited the 13 original colonies.
Then, a cannon fired, which startled the crowd attending the post’s “Let Freedom Ring” bell-ringing ceremony. Post commander Herb Wright was the master of ceremonies.
“We are only allowed to fire the cannon three times a year. We have to put in a request a year in advance,” Wright said.
Post officers Dana Watson, Daniel Sellers, Lex Atnip and Barbara Moore participated in the ceremony.
The national bell ringing ceremony is a simultaneous celebration. It occurs at different times across the nation.
It starts at noon Eastern time, 11 a.m. Central time and so on.
President Gerald Ford called for a national bell-ringing ceremony on America’s 187th anniversary June 29, 1976.
Former mayor Rodney G. Nauert read the “Let Freedom Ring” proclamation and presented it to post commander Don Hollingsworth July 2, 2002. On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8577, Hollingsworth invited the community to the first ceremony 18 years ago.
Each year, the community enjoys food provided by post members and raffle prizes from local organizations.
Usually, the Five Hills pageant queens attend, but they were in the Belton Fourth of July Parade.
“They wanted to participate, but figured our ceremony would be over before they got back. Looks like they were right,” Wright said.
