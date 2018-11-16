The Chamber of Commerce hosted a joint event in its monthly mixer Tuesday evening with the Copperas Cove Blue Santa Organization.
The chamber event was at Blue Santa headquarters, 212 Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The event was the kick off to Blue Santa’s annual season of giving.
The organization receives monetary donations as well as toys from the local community. The toys then go to children who do not have any presents to open on Christmas Day.
The mission of Blue Santa started with a group of volunteers in 1998. This is the 20th year of spreading joy and love to children and their families throughout Cove.
Blue Santa is a nonprofit, and the program is recognized nationally.
Mayor Frank Seffrood called it one thing the city does best.
“Help other people; we do it from the heart,” Seffrood said. “These people work very hard to make it work. You can’t imagine until you walk through the process of what it takes to get it from the donor to the recipient.”
Azeita Taylor, an active member of the community called Blue Santa a great organization.
“They do so many good things for the kids who are less fortunate, being able to give them Christmas presents,” Taylor said. “It is all about giving those kids and families hope, and it is important to do that not just during the holiday season, but year-round.”
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball said, “I am really humble to be able to come here and have the opportunity to help spread joy, and help give gifts to the boys and girls aren’t able to get give for Christmas this year. I am very humbled to know that I am making a difference in our community by coming here. We donated two toys for a boy and two toys for a girl.”
Vesna Codougan is the director of Blue Santa and has been with the organization for six years.
“We have an amazing team,” Codougan said. “We are so dedicated to this process and now have worked together for so long that we are a well-oiled machine. Every year, we start out with very little, and somehow we achieve our goal providing Christmas gifts to about 600 Copperas Cove children each year.”
The organization holds fundraisers throughout the year, which help make the goal of Blue Santa a reality. Several fundraisers will be in early December.
For more information about the Blue Santa program, call 254-449-3944 or email covebluesanta@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.