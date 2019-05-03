Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown spent nearly 30 minutes Tuesday night outlining parks improvements at the Coppperas Cove Civic Center. He spent another ten talking about the early results of a survey of city residents, asking what they’d like to see happen to city parks now and in the future.
But when Brown opened up the floor to questions at his 12th town hall meeting with city residents, Sandy Vegh didn’t ask about the future of the city’s parks.
He asked about Brown’s future.
“Do you have enough time to pick your replacement, or do you have your replacement picked?” Vegh asked.
The question brought home the reality that this was Brown’s last town hall meeting as head of the Parks and Recreation Department. He’ll be moving on to Killeen in a few weeks to become that city’s Executive Director of Recreation Services. Brown’s last day as a Copperas Cove employee is May 10.
“I wouldn’t call it bittersweet,” Brown said Wednesday when asked how he felt about wrapping up his time working for the city. “I love what I do, I’m super passionate about it.
“It’s been really neat to come here. I’ve enjoyed my time.”
Brown arrived in Copperas Cove toward the end of 2015.
“When I got here, the operation was in...turmoil,” Brown said. “It was difficult. Staff was just kind of in a tough place. From the beginning we just talked about hey, we’re going to circle the wagons and love on each other and we’re going to work on this thing as a team, as a unit.”
That approach led the department from a stance of reacting to and fixing the problems they could to a five year capital spending plan that is showing tangible results.
“We’re more than three-quarters of the way through phase one,” Brown said. “That’s monument signs ... parking lots, sidewalks, ADA accessibility. (Projects have been) completed in six of the seven parks. Ogletree Gap is really, really close to starting.”
Phase two will work on restroom replacements in the parks, Phase three will complete that work and hopefully add several trails. Future phases will work on pavilions in the parks and creating some multipurpose fields that are needed.
But those projects won’t be overseen by Brown.
Still, he’s confident that the people in his department are ready to handle what happens next.
“We’ re going to do a dual directorship between the recreation superintendent and the grounds superintendent,” Brown said to answer Vegh’s question during the town hall. “Those two people are more than capable of working together.”
Vegh said he hoped Brown would still be around to answer questions if he was needed.
“I’m not going to change my phone number,” Brown promised the 20 people who attended Wednesday’s meeting.
In the meantime, he hopes more people will take the parks survey his department is conducting as it forms a Master Parks Plan to guide future decisions.
He was surprised when early results from the survey showed about 50% of those asked didn’t know the city was in the midst of a five year capital improvement plan for its parks.
“We have town hall meetings, we’re all over Facebook, we have parent meetings that we host ... just all the different ways we communicate externally,” Brown said. “I found that (survey result) to be kind of hard to believe.”
As for his upcoming job in Killeen, he thinks everything he’s done in his life and career has prepared him for his next step.
“I think there absolutely has been some positive takeaway that has made me a better parks director ... (and) a better person at each and every stop along the way.”
City residents can take part in the parks master plan survey through May 8 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CoveMasterParkPlan.
