Across the front of the council chambers at the Technology Center on Tuesday evening, a rendering of the project was laid out, measuring over 20 feet in length.
It showed how the intersections would be designed, along with the medians, turn lanes, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.
Both council members and residents spent time studying the design and asking questions between the City Council workshop and regular meeting.
A number of residents spoke about the project during the council meeting’s Citizens Forum, for and against.
Some leaning toward favoring the project were concerned about the council passing on the Texas Department of Transportation funding of $10 million for the project.
“If we pass on this funding, we go to the back of the line” with the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, according to former Councilman Matthew Russell.
Others were concerned how, if a vote were taken by the council at Tuesday’s meeting, would the input at the May 31 public hearing have any impact on the project?
In the end, the council did not vote on the Business 190 Improvement Project, postponing any action until after the May 31 public hearing.
“We’ll attack this at a future date,” said Mayor Frank Seffrood.
The other key item involved presentations from firms that submitted requests for qualifications regarding the search for a new city manager.
Representatives from Springsted Waters, with the company’s main offices in St. Paul, Minnesota, and CPS Human Resources Consulting, provided an overview of their methods to the council during the workshop session, each enduring a brief power outage due to a passing thunderstorm.
The council adjourned to consult with city attorney Scott Osburn during the regular meeting, before voting unanimously to postpone the vote on which firm to select until the June 5 meeting.
In other business:
- The council decided against pursuing an audit of the water metering system being provided through FATHOM Water Systems of Arizona, as suggested by Councilman David Morris.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided an explanation of monthly reports provided to the city of the amount of water purchased from the Bell County Water Control District, the amount billed to customers, and the water lost through various reasons, including flushing fire hydrants.
Council members agreed that Haverlah should provide those reports to them each month.
Haverlah did acknowledge, “Fathom has to improve their customer service.” One plan is to hold a joint training with city staff and FATHOM staff.
- The council appointed members to the Quality of Life Advisory Board, the Library Advisory Board, and agreed the Technical Advisory Committee should be reconfigured to include more members with civil engineering or development background.
- Six high school seniors received Chief Tim Molnes Memorial Scholarships during the council’s workshop: Marcus Ortiz, Stefani Vassar, Ariana Wilson, Addison Cook, Noah Luna, and McKenna Miller.
- Seffrood made proclamations, declaring May as National Bike Month, National Police Week on May 13-19, and Law Enforcement Torch Run Day for Special Olympics Texas on May 21.
- The council also began the process of reviewing the city’s Comprehensive Plan, covering chapters 1, 4 and 5 under Haverlah’s direction, in order to gain a better understanding for a future vote on updates to the document.
