On Aug. 10, local small business owners met at Amy’s Attic in Copperas Cove to mix and mingle at a semi-regular event known as Coffee & Commerce.
It was a chance for business owners to connect with others in the community at the business at 930 W. Business U.S. Highway 190.
Joyce Hauk, with the Copperas Cove Banner newspaper, told the crowd the newspaper has become both her and her husband’s life work.
“A community newspaper is so important because what is news to the people of Copperas Cove is not news anywhere else,” Hauk said. “We have amazing people who live in our community, and we need to acknowledge them. We also need to support our local economy, and our small businesses are the backbone of our community.”
During the event, about 20 people showed up to make new connections.
One of those people was Kevin Martin, who owns Mountain View Productions. He specializes in website and TV commercials, social media, events, weddings and VHS-to-DVD transfers.
“It is great to be at an event like this (for) networking and meeting potential clients, and you may also be a potential client of one of these other business owners,” Martin said.
Another attendee was Elizabeth Burton, with CenTex Vocational school, which just opened in Copperas Cove.
“We offer classes on how to repair heating and cooling systems. We offer a five-month program in commercial HVAC, residential HVAC or commercial refrigeration,” Burton said about the business.
Seana Miller recently moved to Cove and started Mother Loving Photography. She said she mostly does maternity, newborn and birth photography.
“It has been great this morning, because I have made more connections than I thought I would,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.