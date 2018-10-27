Hundreds of Copperas Cove Independent School District’s youngest scholars come through Gabriele Bradford’s line, but each one is special to her.
Bradford makes sure all of the food she serves the prekindergarten students at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy is not only healthy and tasty, but also easiest for this young age group to eat.
Bradford was named the school district’s Child Nutrition Department 2018 Employee of the Year. Child Nutrition Director Melissa Bryan said Bradford is an inspiration to her staff.
“Ms. Bradford always makes sure that the children’s experience is a positive one. She always demonstrates a positive attitude with the students, parents and staff that she serves,” Bryan said. “Every meal she serves is great tasting, eye-appealing, and safe for the students to consume. Ms. Bradford has so many kids on her campus that have food-related allergies and she is very attentive to ensure they are given the correct items they need.”
Bryan said it is not uncommon for Bradford to provide feedback and input on food items that the students did not care for and therefore, are not eating them.
“Ms. Bradford gibe input on menu items that kids are having difficulty eating such as a soft taco. This items was too hard for kids at this age to hold and eat because the meat kept falling out of the tortilla,” Bryan said.
Being up before daylight and being on your feet for eight hours may not seem like a glamorous job, but Bryan said Bradford bring excitement to the role of the cafeteria manger.
“Ms. Bradford is always willing to go to classes and trainings and then return to the district to give trainings to other employees on what she has learned,” Bryan said. “Gaby has the ability to get those who are around her excited about their jobs as cafeteria managers by always displaying a fun, positive and caring attitude. She is a positive role model for everyone in the school district.”
Bradford has worked for CCISD for more than 23 years.
