Four candidates are making their final pitch to voters in hopes of becoming the next mayor of Copperas Cove.
The Cove Herald asked Joey Acfalle, Bradi Diaz, Ron Nelson and Brandi Weiand to answer the following question:
Suppose you needed just one more vote to win Saturday’s election. What would you tell the person who holds that vote in order to have them cast it in your favor?
JOEY ACFALLE
First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to go vote. Our city continues to grow, not from businesses and job opportunities, but from home building. I want to work with the city to look at ways that bring businesses here. I look at it from a perspective that the more opportunities for businesses to call Copperas Cove home, the greater our tax base is able to grow, while offering more job opportunities for our community. And that doesn’t stop there; the ripple effect of residents here and our sister cities coming to visit so as to eat, play, shop, and work in our city would also grow. I am not the expert, but will work with the city to see what needs to be done to take that next step. We know it won’t be done overnight, but it’s thanks to all city residents that I am able to be there to continue the “Growth of our Community,” one step at a time. I always say we are “One Community, One Family”.
BRADI DIAZ
I feel my experience would be the one thing that sets me apart from my opponents. We all share enthusiasm for our
community. A passion to make Copperas Cove the best possible place to live and grow. But I am the only candidate that has served as mayor previously and that has volunteered within our community for twenty-five years. As I have served on various boards and commissions through the years, I have developed invaluable relationships. For these reasons, I feel I have the best, most relevant experience and would appreciate your vote.
RON NELSON
The mayor must represent the entire community. Those who feel they have a voice, and those who do not. Ask yourself: Who do you feel understands the history of Cove and has the experience to introduce new ideas and opportunities? You can choose a leader who lives in the past, or looks forward to the future. Put Cove on the map. Choose the future.
BRANDI WEIAND
I have come up with several arguments as to why you should vote for me but I think that’s the problem with politics. An argument makes it sound like someone has to win and someone has to lose. An argument is not what I’m about. If I get elected mayor of Copperas Cove all I can tell you is I will do my best to help the city move in an economically sustainable direction. What that might look like? I honestly don’t know yet. But I look forward to finding out.
