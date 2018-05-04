John Jones knows Cadillacs.
During the car show Saturday benefiting Project Graduation at Bulldawg Stadium, the Copperas Cove resident chuckled as he warned a youngster peeking into his 1953 black Caddy, “Watch out for the dog.”
It was a bobble-head Scooby Doo.
Jones is rightfully proud of his classic, and a 1924 Caddy. He’s happy to share the details of the cars.
Cadillacs, for instance, were one of the few cars not named for their creator.
Instead, the car was named after the founder of Detroit, Antoine de La Mothe-Cadillac.
The first Cadillac was built in 1901, and was the first car to have a V-8 engine, built in 1915, according to Jones.
Jones finds it very interesting that Henry Leland, who created the Cadillac, later created the Lincoln.
The Project Graduation car show raised funds for the upcoming safe, alcohol-free and drug-free senior class party to be held after graduation June 1.
Elijah Mills, 9, spent a bit of time admiring a royal blue Corvette, but preferred an orange vintage Chevy.
His friend, Trent Rizor, 10, liked the patriotic-painted motorcycle best.
A variety of Mustangs, including a Shelby GT 350, and a 1965 light blue convertible, drew a lot of attention.
Tom and Leigh Klosch brought their 1930 Ford Highboy Coupe from Harker Heights.
The couple have owned the car for four years. “It’s our toy,” Leigh said.
Other cars on display included a vintage hearse with curtained windows, a 1970 Dodge Challenger, and even some newer models.
