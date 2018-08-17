Coryell County is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a joint civilian/military use multimodal truck/rail cargo transfer facility in the region, according to a news release issued by the county.
According to the release, the long-term goal of the project is to accommodate the current and future freight transportation needs of the region.
The study team will host a workshop to gather input from the public and regional businesses that may benefit from such a facility. The workshop will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at the Copperas Cove Justice Center.
For more information, contact the county at 254-865-5911, ext. 2222.
